MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - An electrical issue forced the Mattoon school district to cancel class for all high school students on Dec. 18.
Mattoon High School will not have class Wednesday, the district said in a Facebook post, and will be the only school in the district out of school on that day. They said a transformer that powers the school must be replaced and there is no power at the school as a result.
The district decided to make final exams optional for Mattoon High School students.
"Students will have the option to keep their current grade OR take their final exams for the opportunity to improve their grade," the Facebook post said. "Final exam scores will only be applied if they improve the overall semester grade. If students opt out of exams, their final semester grade will be an average of their first quarter and second quarter grades. When MHS students return to class, their teachers will review specific details and final exam options with them."
Class is expected to be back in session at the high school on Thursday, Dec. 19 and Friday, Dec. 20.
Schools still having class Wednesday include Franklin Preschool, Mattoon Middle School, Riddle Elementary School and Williams Elementary School.
"We appreciate everyone's patience," the district said. "We will keep MHS students and families updated as information becomes available."