CHRISTIAN/MONTGOMERY COUNTIES, Ill. (WAND) - Christian and Montgomery counties are reporting no new COVID-19 cases as of Friday.
Montgomery County has had 0 positive tests. They have 20 negative tests and 16 tests that are still pending.
Christian County had 2 previous positive tests, but no new positives. They had 17 negative tests and 1 test pending.
Residents who are experiencing symptoms that could be COVID-19 are told to call their medical provider first. Do not just show up to the doctor's office or ER without calling ahead.
If you feel your symptoms are life-threatening, call 911.
A donation drive-thru for medical supplies is being held Saturday, March 28, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at all 20 local community fire departments. Donations must be unused and in original packaging.
Items needed include N-95 or higher filtered masks, surgical masks, paper/plastic gowns or Tyvek suits, safety glasses, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant wipes.
Hand-sewn face masks are not needed for this donation drive.