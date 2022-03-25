CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - No deal was reached Thursday as Champaign Unit 4 negotiations drag on.
The union representing Champaign Unit 4 teachers and the Champaign Board of Education met for eight hours trying to get closer to a deal and avoid a strike.
Teachers proposed a compromise that would introduce an extended school day gradually and over a longer period of time allowing for more time to plan how to best support students.
Champaign Federation of Teachers (CFT, IFT Local 1925) Co-President Mike Sitch released a statement following the bargaining session:
“We came to the bargaining table with what we thought was an honest compromise. We offered time to extend the school day beginning next year, with the opportunity to add more time in the years that follow. We asked that it be implemented incrementally to ensure success of the plan. Despite that, we could not reach an agreement with the Board last night. We are filing our 10-day intent to strike notice this morning to ensure that we are prepared should the Board refuse to negotiate further.”
The next bargaining session is scheduled for Tuesday, March 29 at 7 p.m.
A deal must be reached by April 4 to avert a strike.
CFT and the Unit Four Board of Education have been negotiating since May 2021. in negotiations since May 2021.
