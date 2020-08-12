LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAND) - There will be no infield or general admission at the Kentucky Derby this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In late June, Churchill Downs had said general admission would be limited to the 26-acre infield, but now, more changes have been made.
A health and safety operations plan was released Wednesday that will limit attendance to the 146th Kentucky Derby to less than 14 percent of total capacity from the 2015 attendance record (170,513).
That means about 23,000 guests will be allowed to attend.
Guests can expect temperature checks, to fill out a medical questionnaire, physical distancing, and mandatory face coverings.
Each guest will get a "Healthy at the Track" bag that includes a disposable mask, a pocket-sized hand sanitizer, and personal stylus to use for non-contact, self-service wagering.
The Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5.
