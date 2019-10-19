CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – The cause of a house fire in Champaign isn’t known yet after an overnight fire.
The Champaign Fire Department says firefighters were called to a home on the 1600 block of Henry Street just after midnight Saturday. First responders got the call when a neighbor reported seeing smoke coming from the home.
The Department says when officials got on-scene, they found a fire in the living room of the house. Officials say they quickly put that fire out.
At this point, the cause of the fire is undetermined. There weren’t any injuries reported from the incident either.
The Champaign Fire Department wants to remind citizens to have a working smoke alarm in their homes, as well as an emergency escape plan.