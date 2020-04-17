DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A chain reaction led to a seven-vehicle crash late Thursday in Decatur.
Police said atmospheric conditions created by condensation produced at a nearby factory made it difficult for drivers in the 500 block of N. 22nd St. to see. They said one driver quickly slowed down, leading to a chain of vehicles striking each other.
One of the vehicles ended up on its side. All seven of them were damaged and later towed.
No people were injured, police said. Officers responded to the area at 11:42 p.m. Thursday.