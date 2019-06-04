CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) –Crews responded to a house fire in Champaign Tuesday afternoon.
A WAND-TV crew on the scene at 307 Foxwell Court observed heavy black smoke coming from the house. A car engulfed in flames could be seen in the driveway.
Firefighters had the fire out at the two-story home in about 15 minutes.
According to the department, the family, which involved two occupants, was able to get out safely thanks to smoke alarms installed during 3rd Annual Christian Sheehan Smoke Alarm Blitz in March.
There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown Tuesday night.
"The Champaign Fire Department reminds all citizens to maintain a working smoke alarm in their place of residence and to have and practice a home escape plan," a press release from firefighters said. "Smoke alarms can provide early notification when seconds count."