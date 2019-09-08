DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Fire crews worked early Sunday morning to put out a house fire on the city's north side.
The Decatur Fire Department arrived on scene in the 1700 block of North Union Street around 3:40 a.m.
The back of a two story home was on fire. Several crews were called to put out the flames.
DFD said it took them about an hour to get the fire out, but they were on scene until around 9:30 a.m.
Officials said no one was home when the fire started. They said there was heavy damage to the back of the home. Damage was estimated to be about $29,000.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.