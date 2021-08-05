LATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - There were no injuries in a fire at a Latham house, responders said.
Firefighters said the house was fully involved when responders came to the scene, located in the 2300 block of 300th Street. It was upgraded to a second alarm due to the location and because more water supply was needed.
One person inside was able to escape.
Crews cleared the scene at about 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
The fire is under investigation.
