DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — More than a dozen Decatur firefighters battled a vacant house fire late Saturday night.
Crews got the call around 11 p.m. and responded near the intersection of N Edward and W North Streets. Firefighters say they contained the flames to two rooms in the home. No one was living in the home when the fire started and firefighters said there are no injuries to report.
In total, four fire engines and one truck responded to the flames — for a total of 16 firefighters on site.
The Decatur Fire Department has called in the State Fire Marshal's Office to investigate the cause.
