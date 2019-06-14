CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – There are no injuries after a fire started at a Champaign business, responders say.
Firefighters tell The News-Gazette flames began when molten steel touched wood and plastic materials near a furnace. Fire damage is listed as "minimal", crews say.
Responders downgraded the fire after initially calling it a "large furnace fire" Thursday afternoon. Responders tell the newspaper they went to the scene after a 1:20 p.m. call.
The same facility had a three-alarm fire on May of 2016. There were no injuries in that fire and flames were limited to a small part of the building.
This developing story will be updated as details become available.