DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Public Schools may do away with snow days and instead, have students learn from home during inclement weather.
The decision to adopt this plan will be discussed during a public hearing set for Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 6:30 p.m., prior to the regular Board of Education meeting.
Rather than giving students the day off on a snow day, students and staff would instead shift to e-Learning for that day.
That would mean they would not need to make up the snow day at the end of the school year.
According to the Illinois State Board of Education guidelines, on top of the existing emergency days, only five of these can be used during the school year; any emergency days beyond that would result in a canceled school day.
ISBE guidelines also state that the program must be adopted for three school years at a time.
Therefore, adoption of this e-Learning program would be in effect for the 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23 school years.
For the full 61 Live: DPS Virtual Learning guide, visit www.dps61.org/snowdays.
