SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - During Tuesday's presidential debate, President Trump said his supporters should "go into the polls and watch very carefully." Basically, he's suggesting one should keep an eye out for voter misconduct.
If something were to disrupt the voting status quo, there is a system already in place to respond. Voting places should consist of election judges and poll watchers. Matt Dietrich of the Illinois State Board of Elections said poll watchers are observers who are credentialed.
"You can't just be a private citizen who decides 'I'm gonna be a poll watcher,'" Dietrich said.
Poll watchers are approved by the Illinois State Board of Elections or one's local election authority. To be a poll watcher, one has to be affiliated with a party, candidate or civic group.
"The fact we allow poll watchers attests to the openness of the American voting system, specifically to the voting system in Illinois," Dietrich said.
Early voting will last until Nov. 2. In Illinois, one can register and vote on Election Day.
