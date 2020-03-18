SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The total number of cases in Sangamon County for COVID-19 remained at four.
One of those patients is being treated at Memorial Medical Center. The other three are now at home.
Memorial Health System currently has eight inpatients under investigation. St. John's has nine inpatients under investigation.
Two of the confirmed cases are Sangamon County residents. There are 30 tests outstanding in the county.
If you are wanting to support a healthcare working during this time. You can print the heart below and place it on your front door.