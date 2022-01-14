(WAND)- If you are a DISH Network subscriber, the Raiders vs. Bengals & the Steelers vs. Chiefs playoff games on NBC this weekend will not be available to watch.
DISH Network has removed WAND & NBC Network from its channel lineup this week. This also means DISH Subscribers will not receive Superbowl LVI.
Ditch the DISH by installing an antenna or switch to Comcast Cable. You can also call Dish Network Customer Service to request WAND and the NBC Network be restored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.