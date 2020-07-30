DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — No one was injured Thursday after a car crashed into the side of a vacant building, according to the Decatur Fire Department.
First responders were called to the building, which is located near the intersection of South Jasper and East Cantrell streets, at about 10:41 a.m.
A portion of the building's roof collapsed on top of the vehicle after the crash, and rendered its west side wall unstable. A City of Decatur building inspector was called to the scene to further evaluate the structure.
There were no other occupants inside the vehicle, and the driver refused medical treatment at the scene.
Due to the crash, city crews have shut down the northbound lanes of the 700 block of South Jasper. The lanes will remained closed until further notice as clean-up work continues at the crash site.
Decatur police were not immediately available Thursday afternoon to provide further information about the crash.
