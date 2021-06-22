DECATUR Ill. (WAND) — No one was hurt after a Tuesday morning house fire in the 400 block of East Division Street.
Fire Chief Jeff Abbott said crews were called to the scene at about 9:45 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the house when they arrived. A majority of the fire was found in the back of the structure, he said.
The Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
According to a WAND photographer at the scene, Decatur police and the Decatur Ambulance Service also responded.
This story will be updated.
