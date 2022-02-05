DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A house fire is under investigation after it caught fire Friday evening.
On Friday, just after 9:00 p.m. the Decatur Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in the area of Center and Warren Streets.
As crews were responding, they discovered smoke in the area and found a house in the 200 Block of East Center Street on fire.
After the fire was knocked out, the department said crews conducted extensive overhaul operations to search for fire in the walls, attic and void spaces. The fire was upgraded to a 2nd Alarm, which brought in 2 additional fire companies to assist.
No one was inside the house and the department reported no one arrived on scene who owned or lived in the home.
The fire was considered suspicious, as crews determined there were multiple places of origin. The Illinois State Fire Marshal was called to the scene to investigate.
