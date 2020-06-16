CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Clinton Fire Department was on scene of a large church fire on Tuesday morning.
According to the fire department's Facebook page, they were on scene of the Assembly of God Church at Mulberry and Leander streets. The fire broke out around 8:19 a.m.
The fire department told WAND News someone saw smoke coming from the church and called 911. When the fire department arrived the church was completely engulfed in flames.
The fire was deemed a four alarm fire. Which resulted in several fire departments responding to the scene, including Bloomington, Decatur, Warrensburg, Wapella and Clinton. The Illinois State Fire Marshall's Office was also called out to help with the investigation.
The department is asking that people avoid the area so emergency vehicles can continue working. The Clinton Fire Department is expected to be in the area for some time.
The church has a congregation of about 120 people.
No one was injured in the fire. The building is a total loss.
The fire chief said he will release more details later on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.