DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Fire Department put out a structure fire on E. Locust St. on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the department, fighters arrived on scene around 3:40 p.m to heavy smoke coming out of the front gable vent and fire showing through the rear window. The back door was forced open and fighters searched for occupants.
No occupants were inside and no injuries were reported. The fire was brought under control just before 5:15 p.m.
After an investigation, it was determined that combustible materials were stored too close to a furnace in the utility room.
