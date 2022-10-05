DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Fire Department reported that all occupants had safely evacuated a house fire on Moundford Ct.
DFD arrived to the fire around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The first crew on the scene reported heavy fire and smoke from the back of the two story house. Ameren secured utilities in the area and the Red Cross assisted two adults and four children who had been displaced.
The fire is under investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal and Battalion Chief Elder. No occupants or responders were injured.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
