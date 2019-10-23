URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - There were no injuries reported in a house fire near Northeast Urbana Tuesday night.
The Edge-Scott Fire Protection District was called to a house in the 300 block of Brady Lane at 7:31 p.m.
Upon arrival, firefighters discovered black smoke coming out the front door, the News-Gazette reports.
After entering, officials found the kitchen in flames and quickly extinguished the fire by 7:46 p.m. No firefighters were injured in the process.
Three people who had been inside the home safely escaped. The Emergency Services Support Team got them a hotel room.
Chief Steve Thuney estimated the total damage to the home at $10,000. He assumed the fire broke out in the kitchen, but said the cause remained under investigation Tuesday evening.
Assistance was also received from the Urbana, Carroll, Eastern Eastern Prarie, Savoy and St. Joseph-Stanton fire departments, Arrow Ambulance, and the Champaign County's Sheriff Office.