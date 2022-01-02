The Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs and keeps growing.
New Years' Day, the winning Powerball numbers were announced for the estimated jackpot of $500 million, with a cash option of $355.9 million.
No winner was announced for Saturday's Powerball jackpot drawing. The next drawing is January 3.
The top prize for Monday night's drawing has jumped to an estimated $522 million with an estimated cash value of more than $371.5 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.