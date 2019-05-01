CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) – A man involved in a deadly fight will not go to prison as part of a plea deal.
Dillan J. DeSilva, 20, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of reckless conduct in connection to a June 19, 2017 fight between him and Austin McDowell at Lake Paradise in Mattoon. Deputies found McDowell unresponsive. He died from head injuries on June 21 after he was moved from Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital to Urbana’s Carle Hospital.
DeSilva was arrested on June 20.
He was charged with involuntary manslaughter at first, but that charge was removed as part of the plea agreement. He has to serve 18 months of supervised conditional discharge, along with 150 hours of community service and an evaluation for possible substance abuse treatment.
Before he died, McDowell lived in the Mattoon area.