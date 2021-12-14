DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Residents were evacuated as firefighters responded to a structure fire Tuesday at Greenwood Manor Apartments.
The first crews who responded before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday found smoke and upgraded the alarm to a full first alarm fire response. They started to evacuate residents.
Smoke was reported on the upper floors. Crews started their investigation and evacuation at the top floor of the five-story facility.
Crews discovered heavy fire when they forced entry into a basement utility room and quickly extinguished the flames. An aggressive interior fire attack contained the fire to the room of origin.
Smoke was spread through the entire facility. Evacuation efforts continued until all smoke had been ventilated.
Fire Chief Jeff Abbott said responders received calls from people who reported being trapped in their apartments after the fire began.
People have been allowed back in the building at this time after crews battled flames. No injuries were reported at the time when Abbott left the scene. No residents were displaced.
Decatur Fire Chief Jeff Abbott said the cause of the fire is unclear, but firefighters believe it could either be a natural gas fire or caused by hydraulic fluid from an elevator.
