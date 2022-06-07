CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - It's that time of the year and summer break is in full swing, which means kids are home. Parents in some areas are struggling with the rising cost of food, energy and gas.
"This neighborhood is struggling. And the last thing we need to struggle with is feeding our kids," says Amy Revilla.
People in the Garden Hills neighborhood said free meals at school during summer helped ease the financial burden on families. But this year, Garden Hills Elementary is not on the list of locations.
"We always had the food program here, other than COVID obviously, but during COVID they were also handing out basket of lunch so kids can eat inside there. The schools that have it, even though I'm sure there's undeserved people in those areas, it's not as prominent as some of the north side Champaign schools," said Revilla.
Unit 4 Schools announced six schools are serving food in the district. The closest to Garden Hills is about two miles away and a 36 minute walk.
"We don't have anything. We need something. You can hear the humming of the highway and stuff. Kids can't just trample all over and with the crime and the way it is," said Revilla.
According to the Illinois State Board of Education, 91 percent of students out of the nearly 400 that attend Garden Hills Elementary are considered low income.
We reached out to the district, which sent us a statement saying pre-planned building projects, including a much-needed roof repair, are why the district couldn't serve summer meals.
They said the next option for students is Stratton Academy.
"When we made the decision not to host any summer programs at Garden Hills, we added Stratton Academy of the Arts as a Summer Food Service site to ensure students would still have access nearby," said Dr. Sheila Boozer.
"They're home alone waiting for mom to come home. They're depending on themselves to feed them," Revilla said.
To view to available school sites for the food service program in this school district, visit this link.
