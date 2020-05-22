KARACHI, Pakistan (WAND) - There were no survivors after a Pakistani plane carrying over 100 people crashed Friday, the country announced.
NBC 4 Washington reports the passenger aircraft, which belongs to state-run Pakistani International Airlines, crashed near the southern city of Karachi. There were 99 passengers and eight crew members on the airplane, per Pakistan civial aviation authority spokesperson Abdul Sattar Kokhar.
According to witnesses, the Airbus A320 had tried to land two or three times before the crash happened in a residential area close to Jinnah International Airport. Model Colony, a poor and heavily-congested area, was struck.
Area resident Abdul Rahman said he watched the plane circle three times or more and try to land at the airport before striking houses.
Police and military closed off the crash site.
A Pakistan Armed Forces spokesperson released a statement about the crash early Friday via Twitter.
#COAS condoles loss of precious lives in tragic PIA plane crash. Shares grief of bereaved families in this difficult time. COAS directed provision of full assistance to civil administration in rescue/ relief effort.— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) May 22, 2020
The aircraft in question was on a 1.5 hour journey from the city of Lahore in northeast Pakistan to Karachi when it crashed.
