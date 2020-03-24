DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - It's been a week since Illinois schools were closed.
The graduation ceremony for the class of 2020 was supposed to be on May 16, but there's no sign if the date is set. During the public forum of the Decatur School Board meeting, one parent told school board members "if graduation has to be in July, that is fine".
"We just tell the class of 2020 to sit tight and soon they'll know," said Dr. Paul Fregeau, who is the superintendent of Decatur Public Schools.
Dr. Fregeau said the district is waiting on the Illinois School Board and the governor's office to decide what is going to happen next.
"Right now, we're not supposed to have gatherings of over 10 people," the superintendent said. "Last time I looked, the class of 2020 has a lot more than 10 kids in it."
Dr. Fregeau said the district is rolling on 'act of God' days, meaning the days off from school won't be made up. The last day of school is supposed to be on May 26.