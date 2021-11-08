SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Documents of two more surprise inspections at the Sangamon County Animal Control Adoption Center found no violations.
The facility recently came under scrutiny in the fall of 2021 after leaders with WILD Canine Rescue made claims of botched euthanizations, with animals wrongfully dying. They claimed as many as 17 cats died, with many of those deaths caused by an extremely contagious upper respiratory disease.
The two latest inspections are from Nov. 4. They were performed by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and the Illinois Department of Agriculture's Bureau of Animal Welfare. Documents from those inspections are attached to this story.
A statement from Sangamon County Board Chairman Andy Van Meter was released after a previous surprise inspection in October from the Illinois Department of Agriculture found no violations. He was critical of allegations of criminal animal abuse and neglect and said no employees brought up anything about systemic animal abuse in recent interviews with human resources.
The latest Department of Agriculture inspection gave Animal Control the highest possible marks, matching the October inspection report. The inspection done by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation also found no issues.
In a Monday statement, Sangamon County Spokesperson Jeff Wilhite called allegations of systemic animal abuse and criminal neglect at the facility "sensational."
Van Meter released a new statement Monday that said the following:
"Although some tinfoil hat crackpots will, no doubt, dismiss these results, I hope the general public will be reassured to hear that the County's animal control department has now passed three surprise inspections involving two different departments of state government that are in charge of regulating animal control. I am confident that the Illinois State Police will continue their investigation of the sensational allegations against the department wherever the investigation may lead. And in the meantime, we await a study the County requested months ago comparing animal control services to similar counties in Illinois. All of the information we receive will be shared with the public."
Officials said state police have started interviewing those who claim to have pertinent information. The county said it welcomes frequent inspections and "will continue to meet and exceed expectations set by the State of Illinois."
They said a detailed report of the investigation by ISP will be made available.
As WAND News previously reported, employees of Sangamon County Animal Control had released a letter seeking removal of the department director Greg Largent.
