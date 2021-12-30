(WAND)- The winning numbers for the $441 million Powerball lottery jackpot were revealed in Wednesday's drawing, but there was no winner.
No ticket matched all six numbers on Dec. 29, which were 2-6-33-39 with a Powerball number of 11. As a result the prize money is going up to $483 million for Saturday night's drawing.
The $483 million prize is for a winner who chooses the annuity option, paid over 29 years. Nearly all big winners take the cash option, which for Wednesday night's drawing is an estimated $347.7 million. Either prize option would also be subject to taxes.
