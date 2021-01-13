NOKOMIS, Ill. (WAND) - The Kroger store in Nokomis will be closing.
The decision was announced last week following an extensive evaluation of the store’s financial performance.
Company analysts report the store has not operated profitably for several years and their research indicates a turnaround is not realistic, officials said.
Kroger Human Resources leaders will discuss the next steps for the 28 members of the store team.
Severance will be offered to qualified associates based on their length of service with the company.
The store will close early next month.
