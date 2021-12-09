CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Nokomis man is dead after a crash in Christian County.
The crash happened on Wednesday, December 8 at 8:11 p.m., according to the Christian County Sheriff's Office. It happened along County Highway 1 just north of County Highway 8 involving a car verses semi.
Investigators indicated that the semi was north bound when a car drive by Charles Cummings, 31, crossed the center line and hit the semi.
According to the Christian County Sheriff's Office, Cummings' did not survive the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Illinois State Police responded to the scene to reconstruct the crash and conduct a commercial motor vehicle inspection.
