NOKOMIS, Ill. (WAND) - The public is asked to avoid the area of a "major" water line break beginning Thursday afternoon in Nokomis.
The city said the break is near the corner of Elm and Central streets.
Public works leaders are working on break repairs and have said water service is interrupted "until further notice."
People are asked to avoid calling Nokomis City Hall for information as staff is busy working with city workers to help get needed supplies for repairs to the water system.
Nokomis had not established a water distribution site as of 3 p.m. Thursday. Residents will be notified if there is a need for distribution.
Further details can be found by contacting J. Gasparich through phone at (217)825-7955 or email at jg7278@gmail.com.
