DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce has opened nominations for the 2021 Chamber Awards.
The awards honor the accomplishments of businesses over the past year.
Nominations are being accepted in the following categories:
- Community Contributor- This will be awarded to the Chamber member business who has consistently demonstrated qualities of compassion, and service to either one organization or a variety of volunteer activities in one year. The charitable activities/events or service listed cannot be part of the nominee’s job description or duties.
- Entrepreneur of the Year – This will be awarded to the individual who demonstrates strength of motivation while displaying creative and innovative business practices to achieve success.
- Non-Profit of the Year – This will be awarded to the organization demonstrating effectiveness in meeting their mission, as well as their creative and innovative ideas in moving their mission forward.
- Outstanding Development Award – This will be awarded to the organization who has grown their business in the last twelve months and created a positive impact on the community. Nominations should include information on specific renovations, expansions, or upgrades to current facilities.
- Micro-Business of the Year – This award goes to a Chamber member business with fewer than 10 employees who excels at general business operations. Nominations should include information on business growth over the last 12 months and future plans.
- Small Business of the Year – This is awarded to a Chamber member business with more than 10 employees but less than 100. Nominations should include information on the growth of the business over the last 12 months, their positive impact on the community, and any creative and innovative business practices.
Nominations must be submitted by February 16, and award winners will be announced virtually in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.