SANGAMON COUNTY (WAND)- 10-year-old Holis Sinder is shows her support for local foster families, and even gained national recognition from the Today show, for her work and involvement in the "The James Project."
Holis has taken her passion for art and volunteering, and combined the two to help raise more than $7,000 for The James Project.
Holis states "It can make a big difference in the world. Like I've raised money for beds to give kids somewhere to sleep, and without it they would have to sleep on the floor."
In Sangamon County there is more than 600 children in foster care, but only 250 homes available for placement.
Excutive Director of The James Project Olivia Hayse says " 50% of foster parents after their first placement end stepping out of the foster care system, and then 25% more after their second placement, so there's just a huge need."
The James Project helps foster children by providing housing and provisions.
Hayse states the project emphasizes on providing parental support and a community of supporters to wrap around the families.
The program also offers training and a path to licensing for those wanting to become foster parents.
Holis's mom, Heather Snider says, "When she was about 4-years-old, she decided she wanted to have an art show with some art she had created because she had heard of a need at our church."
Holis raised $200 dollars with her first art show, and now has a nationwide partnership six years in the making.
Holis now hopes as her mission and The James Project continues to grow, others her age will find their own way to help others in their community.
If you would like to donate to The James Project visit their website at TheJamesProject127.com
