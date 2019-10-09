SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The city of Springfield could charge a fee for emergency services to non-residents.
The fee would be if the fire department provides services to people who don’t live in Springfield. The fee would be $750.
Ralph Hanauer Ward 10 proposed the ordinance. However, it’s not a new ordinance. Several places near Chicago implement it.
If you are not a resident of Springfield, you will be charged the fee on non-fire related rescue calls.
“If we collected that data, it would be easy to do; we could run a query,” Springfield Fire Chief Allen Reyne told the council. “Currently there is no reason to collect the data. I can tell you we go to 500 motor vehicle accidents a year; I can tell you we go to 50 auto extrications a year; we go to so many water rescues a year.”
Half of the money from the ordinance would go toward fire department services and pensions.
The ordinance will be on the city’s next council meeting, next week.