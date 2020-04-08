CHICAGO (WAND) - The Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund announced its first round of grant distributions.
Governor JB Pritzker said $5.5 million will go to 30 organizations across the state working to provide food shelter, mortgage and utility payment relief and other services for vulnerable populations and those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in Illinois.
“I am so proud to see people rallying together around the state they call home and helping each other during these unprecedented challenges,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This initial wave of funding will help people across the entire state and provide critical support to the communities that need it most. This generosity defines what it means to be All In Illinois.”
The initial grant recipients from the ICRF Fund are:
- AgeOptions on behalf of I4a the Illinois Association of AAA
- Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley
- Community Foundation of Macon County
- Community Foundation of the Quincy Area
- DeKalb County Community Foundation
- Feeding Illinois
- Fox Valley United Way
- Freeport Community Foundation
- Galesburg Community Foundation
- Heart of Illinois United Way
- Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence
- Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights
- Illinois Migrant Council
- Illinois Network of Centers for Independent Living
- Illinois Network of Child Care Resource and Referral Agencies
- Prairieland United Way
- Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation
- Southern Illinois Community Foundation
- Starved Rock Country Community Foundation
- The DuPage Community Foundation d/b/a DuPage Foundation
- The Moline Foundation
- United Way of Central Illinois
- United Way of Champaign County
- United Way of Greater McHenry County (UW) and
- The Community Foundation for McHenry County (CFMC)
- United Way of Greater St. Louis
- United Way of Lake County
- United Way of McLean County
- United Way of Rock River Valley
- United Way of South Central Illinois
- United Way of Will County
An extraordinary group of founding donors -- corporations, foundations, and individuals -- have come together in an unparalleled way to contribute more than $28 million to the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund to provide immediate relief to Illinois families. The full list to date of donating organizations and individuals can be found at https://www.ilcovidresponsefund.org/#supporters.