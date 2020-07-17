SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -Wooden it be Lovely provides transitional employment to women who are recovering from addiction, abuse or homelessness.
These women refurbish old furniture and rely on big annual sales for income.
Lauryn Irwin said she loves taking an old piece of furniture and turning it into something new.
"When I can come here and really put my full heart and soul in a big furniture piece and take my time and get to put the love into; it's great to have an outlet to express yourself," Irwin said.
Irwin has been with Wooden it be Lovely since January.
"My addiction started when I was 15 years old," Irwin said. "I've been in and out of rehab six different times. I've been in and out of psych wards and jail. I've suffered from a rough life."
With the support of the organization, Irwin said she was able to turn her life around.
"I couldn't get jobs due to work history," Irwin said. "Telling somebody, 'I'm in recovery,' people don't understand. This place welcomes women with open arms."
Just a couple months after Irwin found her footing, COVID-19 hit.
"It really tripped me up as an addict to be constantly at home," Irwin said. "I was so used to the support, the constant support, being around my girls all the time, having something to do staying busy."
The director of Wooden it be Lovely, Margaret Ann Jessup, said the virus not only created challenges for individual women, but also for the group as a whole.
"The beauty of our program is, the community supports us so well," Jessup said. "That is done through public sales and because of the coronavirus, (we) weren't not able to have these big sales."
The organization did however come up with a new way to host its biggest event of the year, the Little Black Dress Gala.
"We call it the 'Little Black Dress' because when someone wears a black dress it's kind of a staple," Jessup said. "You feel powerful. You feel pretty."
Although this year, the Gala will be held a little differently.
"We are hosting a virtual Little Black Dress event, and it will be held in very small groups where people can social distance and wear masks," Jessup said.
Irwin said fundraisers like this are so important because the money raised from selling the furniture is what helps her stay employed.
"I know me personally, I need more hours," Irwin said. "It's really imperative to our jobs that we have more hours, we have more furniture, we can get more paint more supplies."
Anyone who missed out on this fundraiser can donate old wood pieces of furniture anytime, or even make a monetary donation by visiting the organization's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.