CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) - A coalition of Illinois nonprofits announced a campaign to help Illinoisans access their stimulus checks quicker and more efficiently.
It's called "Get My Payment Illinois". The campaign is to ensure that low-income, vulnerable populations throughout Illinois have the help and resources to get their stimulus check efficiently.
“Federal economic impact payments are providing real financial relief in the midst of the current crisis,” said Christine Cheng, Executive Director of Ladder Up. “However, getting these critical funds quickly or even at all is challenging for many people across Illinois, including many populations that need it most. Our coalition is working to help these vulnerable groups clear the hurdles that stand in the way of the financial relief they deserve."
The coalition has launched the website GetMyPaymentIL.org. It helps users determine if they are eligible for stimulus money and how to take action. The website also offers resources that help users set up a bank account to receive their stimulus money through direct deposit.
"I applaud this coalition coming together to provide these resources to the most vulnerable Illinoisans in their time of need," said Chasse Rehwinkel, Acting Director of the Illinois Division of Banking. "We look forward to continuing our work with this coalition to make sure we are helping as many people as possible during this time."
The coalition will also launch a hotline this month. It will be monitored by volunteers who can answer questions about economic impact payments and safe banking.
The coalition’s lead partners are Ladder Up, the Economic Awareness Council, Heartland Alliance, Heartland Human Care Services, New America, and Woodstock Institute. Other coalition members include Bank On Chicago, the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund, Economic Security for Illinois, the Illinois Asset Building Group, the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and United Way of Metropolitan Chicago.
