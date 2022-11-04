SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Springfield Noodles & Company location is set to reopen on November 16.
According to a press release, franchise operator IWI Ventures closed the restaurant on August 4 to "refresh the restaurant, team, and service."
Located on the south side of the White Oak Mall, Noodles & Company will reopen and offer current Noodles Rewards members, who have the Springfield location marked as their favorite location in the app, an extra 1,250 points in their account as a token of their appreciation.
“We are thrilled to bring back Noodles & Company to the community,” said Britton Wiedemann, Noodles & Company franchisee and President of IWI Ventures. “We greatly appreciate the patience of our supporters as our team honed in on providing an uncommonly good experience for our guests as we reopen. We look forward to opening our doors again, serving fresh, made-to-order dishes to the community, and delivering the experience and high-quality food our fans know and love from Noodles.”
The restaurant is planning to return with their full menu.
