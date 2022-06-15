(NBC Bay Area)- A Rancho Cordova man was fired recently after he mistakenly set up gas prices far below the current standard price in California, SFGate reported.
Several customers went to a Shell gas station in town on June 9 to find gas prices at only 69 cents a gallon.
John Szczecina, the former manager on duty at the time of the incident, accidentally placed the decimal point in the wrong place when trying to set the correct price of $6.99 per gallon.
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Szczecina's mistake cost the gas station a total of $16,000.
A swift rise in gas prices continued over the past week and doesn't appear to be slowing anytime soon as the average cost in the Bay Area approaches $7 a gallon. Cierra Johnson reports.
The average gas price in the Bay Area as of Monday ranged from $6.47 in Solano County to $6.68 in Marin County, AAA data showed. Among the region's three major metro areas, San Francisco had the highest average price at $6.64, while San Jose and Oakland both were at $6.55.
Here are a few tips to help save money at the pump:
- Use a gas-finding app that locates stations with the lowest prices.
- Pay with a gas credit card.
- Plan trips in advance for the most efficient route; Google Maps and other travel apps can assist.
- Drive the speed limit and minimize idling time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.