DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – It’s been six-months since Norfolk Southern train 32N left Decatur, Illinois and went on to derail in East Palestine, Ohio. The derailment was apparently caused by a bad wheel bearing on a rail car.
When the train derailed the train crew immediately saw a fire. Toxic vinyl chloride leaked and burned leaving an environmental impact on the small Ohio town. It’s expected the clean-up and damage will eventually cost Norfolk Southern more than $800 million. The state of Ohio stated recently more than 800,000 tons of hazardous materials and solids have already been removed from the derailment site.
This week in central Illinois U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg told WAND News lawmakers should pass the Railway Safety Act currently pending in Congress. The measure initially had bipartisan support but is currently stalled in the Senate.
The National Transportation Board (NTSB) is investigating. It’s expected to have a final report in 2024.
