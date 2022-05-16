NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) - A Normal, Illinois native, Leah Marlene is now a Top 3 finalist on the singing competition American Idol.
Marlene was chosen by voters as one of three contestant to advance to the final round after her performance of "I'll Stand By You," as covered by past "Idol" winner Carrie Underwood, and "Separate Ways" by Journey.
Contestants in the final round each earn a Hometown visit, meaning Idol will be coming to Normal!
The finale will air on May 22, 2022 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.
