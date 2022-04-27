NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) - There is nothing normal about this Normal woman's talent! Leah Marlene is now in the Top 10 on the singing competition American Idol.
Marlene made the Top 10 Monday night singing Bob Dylan's "Make You Fell My Love."
On her Facebook page she posted, "I can't believe I get to take the American Idol stage another time next Sunday!"
Marlene is a Normal West High School 2019 graduate.
She will perform again Sunday at 7 p.m.
