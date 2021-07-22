(WAND)- Police and clean up crews are on scene of a commercial vehicle crash on I-55 Northbound at the Montgomery/Sangamon County line.
Due to the incident northbound lanes are closed at this time, and traffic is being diverted off at the Farmersville exit near the scene.
Police advised anyone traveling in the area to seek an alternate route, and slow down for emergency vehicles.
WAND will continue to update this incident as more information is released.
