HEYWORTH, Ill. (WAND) — According to Illinois State Police Troop 5, northbound traffic on US 51 is being diverted near Heyworth due to a fatal crash.
The crash occurred on the highway near US Route 136. ISP advises that traffic will be diverted by the Illinois Department of Transportation until the crash investigation is complete.
Drivers should take an alternate route if possible.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
