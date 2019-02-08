Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The Trump administration moved this week to gut protections for consumers of high-interest payday and title loans.
In Illinois those loans can charge interest rates as high as 400% forcing many to default or lose possession of the vehicles.
Northeast Community Fund in Decatur frequently has low income individuals come in seeking help in paying off those loans. Northeast will work to payoff smaller payday loans of up to $1,000. Swapping the high interest loan for a no-interest loan. Borrowers must show an ability to be able to pay back the loan from Northeast.
The Trump administration is going to block an Obama era provision that would require payday lenders to determine whether the borrower has the financial ability to pay the loan back. The payday industry fought the change.
You can donate to Northeast by going to www.NortheastCommunityFund.org and clicking on the donate button. Donations made in February will be matched.