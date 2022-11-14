DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Thanksgiving basket distribution has started at the Northeast Community Fund.
Throughout the days leading up to Thanksgiving, the Northeast Community fund will distribute 4,000 Thanksgiving baskets to families in need.
"It's a big ordeal," said Josh Perkins, Food Distribution Director. "It takes a lot of hands and a lot of funding."
Since the Judy Mason Thanksgiving Basket Project ended, the Northeast Community Fund has decided to step up and feed families for the holiday.
"To fill this gap feels like the right thing to do," said Regan Deering, President of the Board of Directors. "It's a very large number and it's a very hard year for families, so we are glad to see people coming and us being able to provide for them."
The Northeast Community Fund relies on community donations to help feed needy families. Perkins told WAND News, while inflation and the cost of food are impacting families, it's also impacting the organization. This year, the NE Community Fund had to double its budget for Thanksgiving Baskets.
In addition, Perkins said supply chain issues caused some disruption.
"Trying to find the items and having enough bulk items to do it. We ended up having to go through a grocery store, which cost us a little more."
Donations can be made through the organization's website.
Thanksgiving baskets distributions will continue from Nov. 15 - Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Nov. 21 and 22 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and then Nov. 22 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
