DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Northeast Community Fund in Decatur is nearing the finish line of completing its new facility on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, with the first workers expected to transition into the building on Monday.
"This is a really exciting time for Northeast," said Regan Deering, capital campaign chair for the organization. "There's been a lot of growth over the last 10 years, and this building is really a testament to the community's investment in serving our families and our neighbors."
The Northeast Community Fund is primarily a food pantry serving an average of 100 families a day, but it also offers financial aid and a free clothing room.
"We will have no further clothing and household donations next week at the old facility, and so we'll start asking people to bring them here (at the new location)," Deering said.
Years in the making, the move is because of the organization's rapidly expanding operation. The new facility is triple the size of the current one on Water Street.
"As we continue to serve more and more families every year, we have really outgrown the space," Deering said.
After several months of construction and three years of fundraising, all that's left to do is dot a few I's and cross a few T's.
"We're finishing up some touch-up painting, and some pallet racking in the back, and (we have) some carpet tiles that need replaced," Deering said. "Most of it is done."
The Northeast Community Fund will then better be able to serve the Decatur community.
"It has been a dream, really, and to see it all come to fruition is pretty exciting," said Deering.
The new facility is scheduled to open to the public on Monday, Oct. 7. There will also be an open house the day prior, on Sunday, Oct. 6 from 2 to 5 p.m.