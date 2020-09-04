DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The need for food at food pantries has reached an all-time high.
"Our numbers have jumped significantly in terms of the numbers of families individuals served since the pandemic," Northeast Community Fund Executive Director Ed Bacon said.
The Northeast Community Fund's 50th year as a food pantry might just be its busiest yet.
"When the drive-thru first opened, the numbers actually tripled and quadrupled ... we went from an average of 100 to 125 families to up to 450 families. Now, we see a max of 200 families a day," Bacon said.
The organization just recently moved into a new building with the help of donations from the community, as the community fund continues to lean on help from donors.
"We don't have a revenue stream (and) we don't receive any state or federal funding. We continue to need support if we're going to serve the needs in this community," Bacon said.
With the continued help of donations, the community fund will continue to hold up its end of the deal with it's mission statement - to care for others in a Christ-like matter - and that couldn't be any more important during this time.
"We have great volunteers. For them to say, 'I'm going to get out of my comfort zone, the safety of my own home and serve' speaks volumes to the heart of Decatur," Bacon said.
The community fund's hours during the week are 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 2 p.m.
